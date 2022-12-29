ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department says they are actively working with the family of Inaya Kerr — a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Villa of Hope on December 27.

The family of Kerr says Inaya was last seen walking down Dewey Ave towards Ridge Rd. on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. She is described as having red streaks in her hair, tattoos of feathers on her right arm, and was wearing gray jeans, gray Jordans sneakers, and a Timberland jacket — a similar jacket is pictured in the poster below.

Anyone with information on Kerr’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.