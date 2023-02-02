ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been one year today since 26-year-old Tommy Williams went missing — and the Rochester Police Department is still searching for him.

RPD said Williams was reported missing in early February 2022 and that they believed Williams was in danger.

Williams was last seen on the east side of the City of Rochester. He was last seen wearing a red and blue Nike hooded sweatshirt with an orange hat.

Ever since Williams went missing, his family has been searching for answers. A few months ago, RPD Lt. Greg Bello deemed the circumstances of his disappearance suspicious.

Both RPD and the Williams family pleaded with whoever knows of the disappearance to come forward — even if it’s anonymous.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call 911.