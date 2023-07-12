ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Zac Brown Tribute Band returned from overseas after performing for military troops in Japan.

The local band first broke the news back in June, saying that they were performing at several bases throughout Japan such as Camp Zama, Yokota AB,m Yokosuka, and Camp Fuji.

Their performances were part of the Summer Heat Wave Tour, which was presented by Armed Forces Entertainment. All of the shows were free to honor those serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.

Despite there being a bit of bad luck trying to get out there, lead singer Pete Frank says that the shows turned out great.

“Our first flight was canceled and our schedule was moved around a bit, but we brought our

A-game to every show and the troops and their families responded energetically,” he said.

The Zac Brown Tribute Band’s next performance is scheduled for Wednesday at the Hilton Fireman’s Carnival.