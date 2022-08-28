ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The late Gary Beikirch — a Rochester veteran — was honored on Sunday, the day before what would have been his 75th birthday.

The celebration began with the Patriot Riders of New York riding their motorcycles throughout the town as a tribute to Beikirch.

After the motorcycle ride, Beikirch’s wife Lolly was given a plague dedicated to Gary. Gary and Lolly’s oldest daughter, Stephanie Lynn Beikirch, explained how her father would’ve seen the event, as well as her feelings on the support that she and the family received from the Patriot Riders.

“All I could think riding in is ‘man, he would love this and tearing up,'” Stephanie Lynn said as she reflected on her father.” It means the world, all the support that my family’s gotten from PGR [Patriot Guard Riders] and everyone else in the community has just made things so much easier with his loss, but you feel what he gave to people just speaking with them and hearing what he did for them and the difference he made in their lives.”

Beikirch served as a U.S. army medic in the Vietnam War. In 1973, he received the Congressional Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony. He passed away after a battle with cancer in December 2021 at the age of 74.