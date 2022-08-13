ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Warrior Benefit Concert returned for its 11th year on Saturday to support men and women in the military who are recovering from physical injuries and emotional trauma.

Along with music, the event will also feature food, music, silent and live auctions, and merchandise such as gift baskets, t-shirts, and pint glasses. Event organizers said the guests of honor this year are Korean War veteran Roger Hill and Vietnam War veteran Manny Silva.

The event is located at American Legion Greece Post 468 on Dorsey Road from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.