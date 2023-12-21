ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester community is invited to say a final goodbye to Pittsford native and Air Force Major Terry Brayman.

Visiting hours for Major Brayman’s wake are Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Chapel. His remains arrived in Rochester last Thursday with an American flag covering his casket.

Major Brayman died when the Osprey he was in crashed in Japan, which took the lives of seven other servicemembers. Those from Congressman Joe Morelle to President Joe Biden gave their condolences to the lives that were lost.

Brayman’s funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 a.m. at the First Universalist Church of Rochester.