ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Vietnam veterans in Penfield were recognized Friday for their service during the Vietnam War.
18 veterans were presented with the Vietnam War Commemoration Lapel Pin by Congressman Joe Morelle. The Vietnam War Commemoration lapel pins are awarded to veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.
Those honored today are from the Braman American Legion Post 1229:
- Gary Palmer, US Army
- Peter Bonenfant, US Army
- Dean Locke, US Army
- Finn Donaldson, US Army
- Charlie Hunt, US Air Force
- Chuck Hermance, US Air Force
- Bob Forsher, US Navy
- Richard Gough, US Army
- Brent Heckman, US Navy
- Jeanne Alexander, US Air Force
- David Alexander, US Air Force
- Theodore, Voll, US Marine Corps
- Richard Burgey, US Army
- Gregory Dunbar, US Navy
- Noel Kier, US Coast Guard
- Dan Kelly, US Army
- Charles Klauck, US Marine Corps
- Michael Loughlin, US Army
“As President John F. Kennedy said, ‘A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.’ It is my hope these pins serve as a constant reminder to these courageous men and women that we will never forget their service, sacrifice, and heroism,” said Morelle.