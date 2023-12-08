ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Vietnam veterans in Penfield were recognized Friday for their service during the Vietnam War.

18 veterans were presented with the Vietnam War Commemoration Lapel Pin by Congressman Joe Morelle. The Vietnam War Commemoration lapel pins are awarded to veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.

Those honored today are from the Braman American Legion Post 1229:

Gary Palmer, US Army

Peter Bonenfant, US Army

Dean Locke, US Army

Finn Donaldson, US Army

Charlie Hunt, US Air Force

Chuck Hermance, US Air Force

Bob Forsher, US Navy

Richard Gough, US Army

Brent Heckman, US Navy

Jeanne Alexander, US Air Force

David Alexander, US Air Force

Theodore, Voll, US Marine Corps

Richard Burgey, US Army

Gregory Dunbar, US Navy

Noel Kier, US Coast Guard

Dan Kelly, US Army

Charles Klauck, US Marine Corps

Michael Loughlin, US Army

“As President John F. Kennedy said, ‘A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.’ It is my hope these pins serve as a constant reminder to these courageous men and women that we will never forget their service, sacrifice, and heroism,” said Morelle.