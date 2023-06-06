ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pledge your allegiance to veterans. That’s the goal of the Veterans Outreach Center for its annual Flag Day campaign.

It starts this weekend and runs through next Wednesday. Volunteers are distributing hand-held American flags at several businesses around the area.

They are also collecting donations.

“VOC is a nonprofit, so we really depend on and thrive on donations from our community and it drives our programming,” VOC Executive Director Laura Heltz told News 8. “All year long we use these types of funds to deliver programs and services to our veterans in need.”

They are still looking for volunteers to help make this happen. Learn more about ways to offer support by checking out the rest of this interview in the player on this page.