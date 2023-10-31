ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veterans Outreach Center will be hosting its biggest event of the year this week.

The annual Stars & Stripes celebration will be held Friday at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The event will honor and celebrate the brave men and women who served our country and pay tribute to those from the Rochester area who were killed on 9/11.

The VOC says that residents can share their support through an online silent auction, with over 100 items up for grabs.

Laura Heltz, the executive director of the VOC, says the backing from the community goes a long way.

“That’s really a key part of it, we can’t do this without our community support,” said Heltz. “We provide housing for homeless veterans, employment training services, a whole host of wellness services including massage therapy, we offer onsite laundry services, support groups, a fitness center, all kinds at the VOC. It’s really a one-stop shop.”

News 8 Sunrise’s Brennan Somers will emcee the Stars and Stripes event. He will also co-host the Hope for Heroes telethon, which will air Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m on News 8 WROC. You will be able to make donations to the VOC over the phone.