ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time to salute America’s heroes — Veterans Day is approaching.

Many towns and organizations will be honoring local veterans, whether they are still with us or have been lost.

News 8 will providing special coverage including the Hope for Heroes special to benefit the Veterans Outreach Center on November 9 at 7 p.m. RochesterFirst.com will be live streaming the Monroe County’s Veteran’s Day parade on November 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Here’s a full list of the parades and events that will be held for Veterans Day:

November 4

Veterans Day Line of Honor

The Town of Chili Recreation is asking the community to salute our veterans on Saturday, November 4.

Participants are encouraged to head to the Chili Community Center dressed in their patriotic colors and create signs thanking and celebrating those who served. The event will begin at 10 a.m.

Whoever is interested in signing up to participate may call Chili Recreation at (585) 889-4680. The deadline to register for participation is Thursday, November 2.

November 5

Hoof-it for Heroes

Equicenter announced details of the upcoming Hoof-it for Heroes, a running event in Honeoye Falls that honors veterans and active members who die by suicide.

According to the organization, the 2.2 challenge symbolizes the 22 individuals connected to the military who die by suicide each day.

The run itself will be at the EquiCenter on November 5, but up until November 25, participants can take part in a virtual run/walk.

The in-person event takes place at 10 a.m. If you wish to register or create a team, you can do so on EquiCenter’s website.

November 9

University of Rochester’s Veterans Day Run

The University of Rochester’s NROTC units and Veterans Alliance are inviting the community to take part in their annual Veterans Day run.

The run will start at Fauver Stadium on UR’s River Campus from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. After the run is over, there will be food and water offered.

Although the event is free to participate in, participants are encouraged to register ahead of the run. Registration is available through the University of Rochester’s website.

November 10

Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony

A ceremony recognizing those who served in the Rochester community and acknowledging their contributions to the University of Rochester will be held in the School of Medicine and Dentistry.

All faculty, staff members, and students, including those on active duty, will be honored at the ceremony.

The event will begin with a breakfast reception at 7 a.m. before the program begins, which will go from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Stars & Stripes VeteRun 5K

Another family-friendly run will be held in Rochester and this one will be donating part of its proceeds to a veteran organization.

The Stars & Stripes VeteRun 5K will be donating money to Honor Flight Rochester, an organization that gives local veterans the “trip of a lifetime” to the memorials in Washington DC.

The run will be held in Honeoye Falls at Mendon Ponds Park at 10 a.m. You can register for the event here. If you can’t make it to the event, you can register for the virtual 5K, which you can do anytime between November 10 and 12.

Judd Wexler Celebration of Veterans

Jewish Senior Life will be recognizing residents who are veterans of the United States at their Judd Wexler Celebration of Veterans ceremony.

The ceremony will include gifts to honor their service to the US, as well as lunch, music, blankets as gifts, and a commemorative service coin.

The namesake of the event, Judd Wexler, was a marine who served in World War 2. He lived at the Summit of Brighton before moving to Jewish Home’s Green House Cottages.

The ceremonies will be held at 10: 30 a.m. at the Jewish Home, 11:30 a.m. at Green House Cottage 2, and 12 p.m. at the Summit at Brighton, Wolk Manor, and the Lodge.

MCC’s Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony

November 6 through 10 is designated by Monroe Community College as “Veterans Appreciation Week” — and it will culminate on Friday with a ceremony.

The Veterans Day Memorial ceremony will take place from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the courtyard between the library and Building 7.

If the weather ends up being bad, the ceremony will relocate in the south atrium of Building 11.

November 11

Monroe County’s Veterans Day Parade

*Watch live on RochesterFirst.com

The County’s second annual Veterans Day Parade will be kicking off at 10:30 a.m. in the area of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue.

The Grand Marshall of the parade will be Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter. According to the county, Sheriff Baxter served three years as a military police officer, worked with the US Army Reserve for 19 years, and then retired in 2005.

The route of the parade will go from South Goodman and Highland before heading up Highland Avenue towards the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Gary Beikirch Park.

Prior to the parade’s start, there will be free coffee and a “morning family stretch.” There will also be food served at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Town of Chili’s “Reverse” Parade

The Town of Chili is inviting residents to march in a Veterans Day “reverse” parade at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day.

What is a reverse parade? Instead of veterans marching, residents will be marching in the parade to honor veterans. Each participant in the parade will decorate their vehicles and drive by local veterans enjoying their breakfast.

For those who want to take part in this parade or veterans who would like to be recognized along the parade route, you are required to register by calling Chili Recreation. The deadline to register is November 4. Veterans who register will receive a sign to display in their front yard.

Brighton’s Veterans Day Celebration

The Town of Brighton will be holding a celebration for Veterans Day at the Veterans Memorial at Buckland Park.

According to town officials and event organizers, the honoree for the ceremony is the Buffalo Soldiers Presentation Team-Pennington-Moye VFW Post 9251.

The event will also feature refreshments, which will be served at the Buckland House. The event will be held at 2 p.m.

Veterans Day Gratitude Kids Class

Lion and Lamb Fitness will be hosting classes that will celebrate and teach about veterans, labeled by the organization as “our country’s MVPs.”

Kids will be able to listen in on a story about veterans, listen to patriotic music, and work on a craft to honor veterans.

The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets for these classes are available by clicking here.

Rochester Guitars for Heroes

Johnny’s Irish Pub, in conjunction with many partners, will be hosting a variety of bands for Rochester Guitars for Heroes 2023.

Among those performing at the pub include Gates Keystone Police Pipe, Drums, Color Guard, the LPs, Junkyard Fieldtrip, and more.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by clicking here. The shows will be performed from 2 p.m. until midnight.

‘Thank you for your service:’ A Veterans Day Comedy Show

A comedy show will be held on Dewey Avenue from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The show will feature multiple comedians, such as Kai Vondoom, Dennis Mazur, and Shawn Hennessy as they honor our veterans with laughs and heart. Hosting the show is local comedian Mike Love.

The show will be sponsored by AT&T. More information can be found by clicking here.