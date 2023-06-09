ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Mendon announced they will hold a dedication ceremony on Sunday to honor three members of the National Guard who were killed in a helicopter crash back in 2021.

On January 20, 2021, according to the New York Army National Guard, a UH-60 medical evaluation helicopter was on a training mission before it crashed on West Bloomfield Road. They said this was due to a procedural error.

Three soldiers in the helicopter were killed in the crash. They were identified as 54-year-old Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls, and 30-year-old Daniel Prial of Rochester.

The dedication ceremony will be held at the “Dust Off” Military Memorial, which opened on Memorial Day. Town Supervisor John Moffitt and the town board will be joined by the families of the fallen soldiers and members of the National Guard.

The ceremony will begin Sunday, June 11 at 11 a.m.