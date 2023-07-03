ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On this Fourth of July, the Veterans Outreach Center reminds us all, amidst the celebrations and fireworks, that not everyone enjoys the holiday the same way.

“Most people think of the Fourth of July as a time for family gatherings, Bar-B-Q’s, and of course, a big bright multicolored Fireworks display. For veterans who have PTSD, this can be a stressful time, as the lights and sounds of fireworks can be triggering to them,” said Mark McCloskey, Behavioral Health Manager at Veterans Outreach Center, in a statement regarding the holiday.

Fireworks and other triggers may not always be expected, and in these moments, experts say that triggers or trauma reminders, such as sights, smells, sounds, and settings, can be distressing. They add that fireworks, loud noises, and bright flashes can remind those who served of past events, creating a very real response.

Veterans Affairs offers many resources for veterans experiencing distress and reminds veterans that it is important to remember that there is no threat in the present, and their situation can get easier with planning and practice, for instance, with coping skills, ways to think differently about trauma cues, and breathing techniques.

When fireworks are expected, the VA finds that even if it feels more comfortable to avoid these events, staying away is just a short-term fix that could worsen the problem over time. Experts suggest focusing on the present and what’s happening right now. They add that veterans should focus on the meaning of holidays that supports their self-care.

VA Tips for managing planned fireworks

Read about an event or ask a host to learn if fireworks will be part of a celebration and the timing of the display

Talk with someone close to you about your concerns and invite them along

Before the event, work on self-care, such as getting good sleep, breathing techniques, journaling, mindfulness, and limiting alcohol so that you can be at your best

Choose activities that are healthy and safe for you

Consider bringing earplugs or headphones

Download a free mobile app like PTSD Coach to have with you

Family and friends may also show their support during celebrations involving fireworks by helping their loved one remember their present surroundings and situation, helping with breathing and mindfulness techniques, and offering words of support.

If you are hosting a party or event with fireworks, the VA recommends looking into the value of fireworks versus alternatives and not centering gatherings on fireworks and providing other activities and themes in your celebration. For planning, professionals say guests should be notified if there will be fireworks and the time they are expected.

Most importantly, experts remind us to show compassion and remember our veterans during the Fourth of July.

For more Fourth of July tips for veterans and loved ones, visit the VA’s website. Veterans can also find more resources at Rochester’s Veterans Outreach Center.

Veterans experiencing a crisis can access free, confidential support anytime and on any day by calling the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to call.