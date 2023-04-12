ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer held a press conference regarding Black Hawk helicopter safety following fatal crashes that have killed soldiers over the past two years.

In 2021, a fatal crash that killed three soldiers in Mendon.

“At the time of the devastation 2021 cash, I joined the community in calling for an immediate investigation into the matter,” Schumer said. “Sadly, our calls then are even more potent now after yet another helicopter crash in Kentucky occurred.”

A few weeks ago, nine people were killed in Kentucky after two Black Hawk medical helicopters crashed during a training exercise.

During the virtual conference, Schumer revealed a report of the investigation into Black Hawk helicopter safety, as well as discussing changes to be made to protect servicemembers.

The Government Accountability Office completed their investigation into the crashes, Schumer said, and has recommended a list of immediate reforms.

“If we can learn the lessons from previous crashes, we can go a long way in preventing new ones,” Schumer said.

The recommended changes include more maintenance crews and more flight simulation equipment, which will help in the ultimate goal of increased training and preparation.

“My son would have retired this year — his little son is five years old,” the mother of Christian Koch said during the Zoom conference. “I don’t think that there’s adequate [training] time for the pilots […] I know those three men, my son being the chief pilot, were 100% dedicated to their job and wanted to come home at night. And that procedure, like Senator Schumer stated should never — never — have been practiced in the air. Make your mistakes in a simulator, for God’s sake.”

In January 2021, the UH-60 medical evaluation helicopter was on a routine training mission before crashing in a farmer’s field on West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road. The State National Guard said the cause of the crash was due to a “procedural error during an emergency training maneuver.”

The victims in the crash were Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial.

Full Conference