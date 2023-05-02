ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wrote to the Secretary of Defense on Tuesday, requesting a review of all rotary-wing aviation accidents that would have resulted in the loss of life and/or the loss of an aircraft.

In January of 2021, a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Mendon took the lives of three soldiers from our region. As a result, Sen. Gillibrand launched an investigation — grounding all Black Hawks at the time.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for greater safety measures to be taken following the Black Hawk crash in Kentucky — claiming nine lives.

In her letter, Sen. Gillibrand says that she is concerned about the frequency of these accidents involving rotary aircraft.

“I take the responsibility we bear our service members very seriously,” Sen Gillibrand says to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. “Each year, we authorize funds for military budgets that prioritize certain aircraft over others. If we have known issues with certain helicopters, we need to know so we can resource your Department in a manner that protects the lives of our brave women and men in uniform. I look forward to your response.”

Sen. Gillibrand is requesting that Secretary Lloyd Austin responds to her letter by August 1 with his response to the list of questions that she asked.