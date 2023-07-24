ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CDS Wolf Foundation is hosting the 36th annual Salute to Veterans Golf Tournament at Oak Hill Country Club.

The tournament benefits the Warrior Salute Veteran Services Program — which provides veterans with personalized case management support and one-on-one guidance.

Todd Pipitone, the communications manager of CDS Wolf Foundation, explains how the organization helps veterans with their resources.

“Ten years ago, our then-CEO found that the need for veterans coming back off of any of the help that they need was lacking,” Pipitone said. “So this program gives them the opportunity. Takes care of all the housing, their food, their shelter, anything like that.”

Pipitone also said that they have helped over 400 veterans since they started. Each year, they push to increase the number of veterans they help.