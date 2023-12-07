ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday is Pearl Harbor Day and the Rochester Yacht Club is honoring those who lost their lives in the attacks.

The club held a ceremony with Monroe County’s American Legion, featuring multiple World War 2 veterans and the commander of the American Legion.

Commander John Compitello explained the importance of honoring those who served in the military.

“Because they serve their country, they protected their country, and the World War 2 veterans, they do call them the greatest generation. They gave up a lot, a lot of them enlisted,” said Commander Compitello, adding “The Doolittle Raid on Japan, they asked for volunteers for a dangerous mission and that’s all they knew. They had more volunteers than they needed. These people wanted to protect our country and our home.”

Commander Compitello added that most of the people who put everything together were veterans and they wanted to honor those who came before them.