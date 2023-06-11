ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— The New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing in Syracuse had a formal change-of-command ceremony on Sunday, June 4, welcoming Rochester resident Colonel John R. O’Connor as the commander.

Colonel O’Connor was commissioned through the United States Air Force Officer Training School in 1989, with subsequent service spanning from supply and logistics positions to deployments to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The colors of the 174th Attack Wing were transferred from the outgoing commander, Colonel William McCrink III, to Colonel O’Connor, the incoming commander, to represent the change of responsibility and authority for the men and women assigned to the command.

The ceremony was held at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.

The essential mission across the base is to provide qualified Airmen and weapon systems for joint global air, space, and cyberspace operations, in support of homeland defense, and to provide aid at the direction of the Governor of New York.

Colonel O’Connor’s awards notably include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Unit Award, the Southwest Asia Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.