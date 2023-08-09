ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A blood drive will be held by the American Red Cross in memory of a local veteran who served during the Vietnam War.

Gary Beikirch was a combat medic in the US Special Forces. In April 1970, the 22-year-old Beikirch was shot twice by North Vietnamese soldiers at Camp Dak Seang. Despite a shrapnel wound to his spine, he helped defend the camp and provide relief.

Following this incident, Beikirch went through rehabilitation for two years before receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1973.

Since his service, Beikirch worked as a counselor for the Greece Central School District, became an ordained minister, and worked as the executive director of the Veterans Outreach Center. Beikirch passed away from a battle with cancer two years ago.

I’m told they have lots of spots to fill! @RedCross Blood Drive In Memory of Local Hero Gary Beikirch

Sat. 8/12 at Northwest Family YMCA, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. 730 Long Pond Road. make an appointment by visiting https://t.co/3qldS7V30c or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) August 9, 2023

For those looking to donate their blood in memory of Beikirch, the blood drive will be held at the Northwest Family YMCA on Long Pond Road at 2 p.m. Saturday.