The Rapone family watching as the sign dedicating the highway to the family members who served in WWII is revealed (News 8 WROC/Will Muench)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of a highway in Caledonia was dedicated to a local family with veterans that served in World War II.

The Rapone family has six family members that served the United States during the war — Private Patsy Rapone who was killed and posthumously received a Purple Heart, Seaman First Class Rocky Rapone, Seaman Louis Rapone, and privates George and Peter Rapone.

Louis Repone is currently the only surviving brother — he attended the ceremony with his extended family as the portion of State Route 96 was dedicated as the “WWII Rapone Brothers Memorial Highway.”

“Dedicating this highway in honor of the Rapone brothers recognizes their bravery and commitment to duty and will stand as a reminder to all of the contributions of these members of the Greatest Generation,” said Senator Patrick Gullivan.

Robert Rapone, a Vietnam veteran related to Louis, shared how proud he was of the memorial to his family’s legacy.

“I am so privileged to be part of such a family that has given and sacrificed so much for our country. I want to thank everyone involved in making this dedication possible today,” Rapone said.

Senators Pam Helming and Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes also attended the dedication and they reflected on the ceremony.

“It just reflects on how so many of us are so proud of the service and sacrifice of so many families who have given up and have served this nation,” said Senator Helming.

“The Rapone brothers showed incredible courage, dedication, and patriotism,” Assemblymember Byrnes added. “Renaming Route 36 in their honor is a small way for the State of New York to thank their family and acknowledge their sacrifice.”

If you’re driving through Route 36 from Graney Road to State Route 5, you will see signs dedicated to the Rapones.