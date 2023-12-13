ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Pittsford airman who died in a training exercise near Japan has been honored by Congressman Joe Morelle.

Major Select Terrel K. Brayman was a pilot and flight commander assigned to an air base in Japan. The CV-22B Osprey he was in with along with seven other service members crashed, killing everyone on board.

At the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Congressman Morelle delivered his “One Minute” Speech in honor of Major Select Brayman:

“It is with deep sorrow I rise to acknowledge the loss of U.S. Air Force Major Select Terrell K. Brayman of Pittsford, New York.

On November 29th, Major Select Brayman, an Osprey pilot and Flight Commander, perished during a training exercise off the coast of Japan, along with seven of his fellow airmen.

Major Select Brayman, who would have celebrated his 33rd birthday a week from today, grew up in Rochester and was described as hardworking and hilarious by those closest to him.

Following his graduation from high school, he enrolled in Ohio State’s ROTC program, successfully becoming an officer in the United States Air Force.

He went on to serve with great distinction, demonstrating commitment to a cause greater than himself. For that, our community and nation will be forever grateful.

My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and all who knew him. I hope they take comfort in knowing Major Select Brayman’s profound sense of duty, patriotism, and dedication to our country will forever remain his legacy.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I yield back my time.”

Brayman was also honored by the United States Air Force, calling him “a naturally talented pilot and officer” with leadership qualities “that earned him respect from his peers on the ground and in the air.”