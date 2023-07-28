ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — Veterans and leaders in the Pittsford community were at a ceremony Thursday for Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.

The ceremony was held in White Haven Memorial Park to recognize the millions of veterans who served in the Korean War.

Nick Stefanovic, the director of Monroe County Veteran Services, explains the importance of talking about the war, despite the discomfort of discussing the brutality and loss.

“The brutality that was taking place in Korea when we went to Korea was almost unimaginable and maybe we forget these things because we don’t talk specifically about them — in the spirit of not wanting to be disturbing or too graphic,” he said. ” But if we don’t do that, then people will never really understand why we had to do that.”

Thursday marked 70 years since the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement, which ended over three years of fighting on the Korean Peninsula.