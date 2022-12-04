ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The local group One Soldier At A Time is known for their care packages for soldiers and their families. To celebrate the holidays, the organization is holding a ’12 days of Christmas’ celebration.

They will be wrapping sets of 12 gifts to give to local military moms and wives. The packages consist of everything from sunscreen to snacks, candy, playing cards and Frisbees.

Lauren Coe, the founder of the organization says its important to her that veterans know that they’re appreciated and supported.

“One of our moms last year — it’s heartbreaking — last year we found out she lost her son,” Coe said. “He was in a very tough situation he and a few other guys […] sadly the choice they had to make […] Either be killed or kill, and they all took their own lives.”

They are also creating 1,200 hygiene packages of hope for service members overseas.

“We need to do all we can to stand in the gap,” Coe said. “To eradicate that and let our veterans know how important and special they are.”