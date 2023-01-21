ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 400 New York Army National Guard aviation soldiers from Rochester, Dunkirk, and Long Island will leave for training in Pennsylvania and Texas on Sunday.

They will deploy to Kuwait for nearly ten months following two weeks of training at a training base near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania called Fort Indiantown Gap. After the two weeks, the unit will deploy to Fort Hood, Texas and undergo two months of training before deploying to Kuwait.

350 soldiers are assigned to the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, which has elements located in Rochester and Dunkirk, as well as Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma on Long Island, who are trained to provide logistics and maintenance support to the helicopter units of an Army combat aviation brigade.

The 642nd will host farewell ceremonies for the soldiers at the Army Aviation Support Facilities in Rochester and Ronkonkoma. Taking part in the ceremony are soldiers from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, and 126th General Support Aviation Battalion.

The soldiers are expected to return home in about 11 months.

The 642nd deployed to Kuwait previously in 2013 and 2014 as part of the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade during operations across the Middle East.

Currently, 1,800 New York Army National Guard Soldiers are deployed in overseas mission.