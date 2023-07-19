ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congresswoman Tenney announced that she will be supporting a bill named after Rochester veteran Sgt. Gary Beikirch.

The legislation is known as the “Gary Beikirch Medal of Honor Act,” which was introduced by Congressman Joe Morelle last September. The bill aims to make sure that the widows of Medal of Honor recipients receive the full benefits earned by their partners.

According to Tenney, spouses of Medal of Honor recipients may choose either the MOH pension or the Dependent Indemnity Compensation. The bill would allow them to receive both instead of choosing between the two.

“America’s Medal of Honor Recipients, and their families, have put so much on the line to defend our great Nation and safeguard our freedoms,” Tenney said. “It is only right that we ensure their surviving families receive the benefits they have earned and fully deserve.”

Stephanie Beikirch, the daughter of the late sergeant, says the bill is important as these are benefits that her father and all other recipients have earned.

“The families of our best and bravest should not have to choose between two benefits that were so courageously earned,” she said. “And my father would be honored to have his name on a piece of legislation that protects not only his, but also other Medal of Honor recipients’ families that are left behind.”

Governor Hochul recently signed the “Sergeant Gary Beikirch Memorial Act,” which allows the spouses of Medal of Honor recipients to be eligible for certain license plates. State officials said it is to allow them to commemorate the service of the men and women they married.