ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Samra Brouk and local elected officials inducted Captain Ihor Hoshowksky into the New York State Veterans Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Captain Hoshowsky’s family came over to the United States after fleeing from war in pursuit of “the American Dream.”

Captain Hoshowksky then went on the serve two tours of service during the Vietnam War and gave back to the Rochester community through education and community service.

“Captain has exemplified, not only the courage of a warrior, but the simple hometown heroism that makes our community a better place for us to live,” said Senator Brouk

Other veterans spoke at the induction about how past wars and the sacrifices veterans made during those wars should not be forgotten.