HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Legislation to rename the Honeoye Falls Post Office after fallen Chief Warrant Officer Christian Koch passed through the U.S. Senate on Friday.

On January 20, 2021, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Koch passed away after a helicopter he and two other soldiers were in crashed during a training mission for the National Guard. He is survived by his wife and four children.

“Christian Koch was an American hero, husband, father, and friend. He served the United States honorably, both at home here in New York and abroad, in the US Army and New York State Police,” said Congressman Chris Jacobs. “Christian leaves behind a remarkable legacy of selfless service and dedication to our nation, community, and his family and friends. It is my distinct honor to announce this effort to create a memorial in Honeoye Falls in his honor has passed both chambers of Congress and now awaits the signature of President Biden.”

Officer Koch joined the U.S. Army National Guard in 2000 as an infantryman before becoming a helicopter pilot in 2008. He served in Operation Noble Eagle in 2004 before serving in the war in Iraq from 2008 until 2009. He then served in Afghanistan from 2012 until 2013.