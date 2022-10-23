The veterans aboard Honor Flight Rochester’s final trip of the year is welcomed home at the Rochester airport (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local veterans aboard Honor Flight Rochester’s Mission 75 trip returned home on Sunday from the organization’s sixth and final flight of the year.

Honor Flight Rochester is an organization that provides the “trip of a lifetime” to veterans that live in the Rochester area, according to officials with the organization. They added that veterans aboard these flights are flown to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and reflect.

This trip flew 55 local veterans to Washington D.C. and many veterans were glad to go on the trip.

“This weekend was unbelievable,” said Navy veteran Tom Schreck. “The crew of Honor Flight was excellent — there are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes, I appreciate it, even though I haven’t seen all of it. I highly recommend other veterans that haven’t been on this to please apply.”

Since 2008, Honor Flight Rochester would have flown 3,720 veterans, including Mission 75. Officials added that these flights were funded entirely through the community — from individuals to corporations.