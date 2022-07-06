ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from local brewery Heroes Brewing Company, a new American Pale Ale beer, Letters from Lt. Ellis, will be available for sale on Friday, July 8.

The beer is named in honor of Lieutenant Mildred “Mid” Ellis, who served as a nurse in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps in hospitals around the world. She recently passed away due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Lt. Ellis was one of the first nurses in Japan, attached to the 8th Army, and as a result of her recent passing from Alzheimer’s disease, a portion of the proceeds from the can sales — $1 per 4-pack — will be donated to the Rochester and Finger Lakes chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.

“This disease erodes the memory of our loved ones, but it cannot erase the amazing accomplishments along their journey,” said Greg Fagen, co-founder of Heroes Brewing Company. “Mid is just one example of that.”

Letters from Lt. Ellis contains a history within its name and its can artwork — the label on the can features actual letters she wrote home to her parents and family during her deployment. The artwork for the can was designed by local artist Anthony Walker.

There will be a launch party for Letters from Lt. Ellis Friday evening at Heroes Brewing Company. In addition, the Patriot Guard will be presenting a Celebration of Life plaque to Lt. Ellis’ family at Heroes Brewing Company on Sunday, July 10 at 1pm.