ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Local veterans are saying Veterans Affairs has had a recent communication gap in figuring out care.

It’s something Nick Stefanovic, the Director of Monroe County Veteran Services, said is unacceptable, particularly in the midst of a national mental health crisis for former service members.

Stefanovic said, in recent months, veterans have run into one big problem with the VA: clarity when it comes to treatment.

“(The) VA has a really hard time communicating with local communities,” said Stefanovic.

He said veterans aren’t understanding the actual process for their healthcare. “I think the VA just counts on, ‘oh you’ll figure it out when you get here,'” he said.

Amy Folwell was in the Marine Corps for six years and deployed to Iraq. She gets her mental health care from the VA and has noticed there’s a hole in communication.

“Referrals weren’t put in when they were supposed to be, and so now, that just backlogs the amount of time it’s going to take for me to actually see a therapist,” Folwell said.

Folwell said she feels left hanging for her psychological needs, something Stefanovic said that, with the national suicide rate, is unacceptable.

“If there was an issue to prioritize right now, it would be mental health,” said Stefanovic. “We have had plenty of veterans commit suicide here in Monroe County.”

He said that under former President Donald Trump, veterans were allowed greater access to care outside the VA, which he said is a convenient choice; using medical facilities in their own communities. Under President Joe Biden, he said that’s changing as his administration looks to expand VA services.

“My understanding is that VA leadership has really been told: cut down [on community care],” Stefanovic said.

In that shift though, Stefanovic feels communication is getting jumbled on local levels. To be fair, he said, every administration makes alterations, and mistakes happen along the way.

The VA said in a statement that they’re not aware of any unaddressed concerns, saying they work hard to ensure quality access to care and to prevent any disruptions to treatment.

Stefanovic said if a veteran is in a mental or physical crisis, attention is needed at that moment. He said the VA’s policies are in their own way.

“I’m always in favor of getting rid of red tape,” he said.

Stefanovic wanted to let veterans know that the VA is not the only service available for veterans. The Veterans Outreach Center on South Avenue offers a host of treatments and therapy programs for those who have served.

