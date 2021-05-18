Skip to content
May 18th Staff Meeting
Murrow Award :15
NYSBA Outstanding Weathercast
Founder’s Day
Creative Service Highlights
New Local Commercial Clients
Tom Whal’s Commercial Campaign
Trending Stories
Can I still spread COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?
Driver dead after motorcycle crash on Manitou Road in Hilton
Video
CMAC to require vaccination for event entry, announces 3 summer shows
Video
Gun violence takes promising local hip-hop artists in Rochester
Video
Palmyra house severely damaged after Spectrum truck crashes into it, driver hospitalized
Video
Brighton schools announces tentative ‘full reopening’ for students in grades 6-12
Video
WATCH: City of Rochester releases body camera video of officers shooting, killing man
Video
Why now is the time the CDC chose to loosen masking restrictions
Video
