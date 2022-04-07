AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After a 30-minute delay due to overnight storms, the first round of the 2022 Masters Tournament is now underway.
The morning began with two-time champion Tom Watson joining six-time champion Jack Nicklaus and three-time champion Gary Player as honorary starters shortly after 8 a.m. at Augusta National Golf Club.
At 11:04 a.m. all eyes were on five-time champion Tiger Woods, playing in his first tournament since the 2020 November Masters, three months before the car crash that nearly took his life. Woods teed off in one of the day’s featured groups with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.
“I think that the fact that I was able to get myself here to this point is a success, and now that I am playing, now that everything is focused on how do I get myself into the position where I’m on that back nine on Sunday with a chance? Just like I did a few years ago,” Woods said during his news conference on Tuesday.
Earlier, Augusta resident Luke List teed off at The Masters for the first time in 17 years at 10:09 a.m. on Thursday morning, and is sure to have a large gallery of locals following him.
“Living here now and being a local is extra special really, and it’s such a great golf community and everybody is so supportive of the local guys that are out pursuing this as a job,” List said this week. “To be one of those guys now that people can root for, and especially out here, it means a lot to represent Augusta as a community.”
Aiken’s Kevin Kisner teed off four groups later at 10:42 a.m.
“I’m just going to have to get really hot with the putter and chip and wedge the heck out of it. It’s a lot of golf course for me,” Kisner said after a practice round this week.
The afternoon wave of tee times will see five of the world’s top ten in the final four groups.
Live television coverage begins at 3 p.m. on ESPN. Masters.com and The Masters digital platforms will feature live coverage all day.
This story will be updated throughout the day.