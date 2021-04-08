85th Masters Tournament now underway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 85th Masters Tournament is now officially underway. It’s been an eventful three days leading up to this this morning’s ceremonial tee shot.

We didn’t have to wait long for the return of a tradition unlike any other.

This year may not have all the tradition we’re used to, but ask around, and everyone will tell you it’s good to be back at Augusta National in the spring.

It’s almost time to tee off. Major champions are on the hunt. Some enter under the radar, despite the proper credentials. Others looking to stake their claim at a place that never forgets those who earn a spot at the table.

Will it be a new approach to solve a time honored puzzle? Will it be another return to glory? Or will the biggest win in a career take a backseat to the biggest moment in someone’s life?

For now we wait, and wonder, about who will write the next chapter in a tradition unlike any other.

This is the Masters.