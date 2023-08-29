ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Western NY’s first cannabis sales will start Tuesday as two showcases kick-off.

The showcases, such as the WNY Cannabis Growers Showcase in Batavia and the Honest Pharm Growers Showcase in Newark, are designed as pop-up stores for licensed cultivators to sell their products.

“It’s not just about showcasing the best cannabis products in the region, but also about building a community, supporting local businesses, and celebrating the rich tapestry of cannabis culture in Western New York,” said Chris VanDusen, CEO of Empire Hemp Co.

These showcases come as a lawsuit continues between NY veterans and the Office of Cannabis Management, which has stopped OCM from issuing any CAURD licenses until the suit is resolved.

Honest Pharm’s showcase begins at 10 on Maple Avenue in Newark while the WNY Cannabis Growers Showcase will be held at 1 p.m. at Empire Hemp’s retail CBD store in Batavia.

Afterward, Rochester’s first Cannabis Growers Showcase will begin Wednesday at Herbal IQ on East Avenue.