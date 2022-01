In or out? List of how local towns voted for legalized marijuana sales

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On December 31, towns and villages in New York State submitted their decisions on allowing marijuana dispensaries and on-site consumption lounges. Towns and villages have the option to opt-in, or opt-out.

If a town does neither, they’ll automatically be enrolled. If a municipality chooses to opt-out, they can change their mind down the road, at anytime. But once they formally opt-in, it’s permanent.

A municipality can also choose whether or not they want both dispensaries/sales and consumption sites/lounges, or just sales.

The following is a list of towns, villages, and municipalities who have opted in, or opted out, both according to the Rockefeller Institute of Government, which is part of SUNY, and News 8.

Monroe County

Brighton (Town) — Did not immediately reply for comment

Brockport (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Chili (Town) — Did not immediately reply for comment

Churchville (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

Clarkson (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

East Rochester (Town) — Did not immediately reply for comment

East Rochester (Village) — Did not immediately reply for comment

Fairport (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Gates (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Greece (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Hamlin (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Henrietta (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: No

Hilton (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

Honeoye Falls (Village) — “No action,” will be automatically enrolled Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Irondequoit (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Mendon (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Ogden (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Parma (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Penfield (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: No

Perinton (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Pittsford (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Pittsford (Village) — Will go to referendum in February 2022 Sales: No Lounges: No

Riga (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Rochester (City) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Rush (Town) — Did not immediately reply with confirmation

Scottsville (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

Spencerport (Village) — “No action,” will be automatically enrolled Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Sweden (Town) — Effort to pass a permissive referendum underway Sales: No Lounges: No

Webster (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Webster (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

Wheatland (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes



Livingston County

Livonia (Village) — No data

Mount Morris (Town) — No data

Mount Morris (Village) — No data

North Dansville (Town) — No data (Public Hearing held: 12/21/2021)

Nunda (Town) — No data

Nunda (Village) — Decision as of: 7/12/2021; Referendum affirmed opt out: 9/7/2021 Sales: No Lounges: No

Ossian (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Portage (Town) — No data

Sparta (Town) — No data

Springwater (Town) — No data

West Sparta (Town) — No data

York (Town) — “No action,” will be automatically enrolled Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes



Genesee County

Alabama (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Alexander (Town) Sales: No Lougnes: No

Alexander (Village) — No data (Public Hearing held: 12/9/2021)

Batavia (City) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Batavia (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Bergen (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Bergen (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

Bethany (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Byron (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Corfu (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Darien (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Elba (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Elba (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

Le Roy (Town Sales: No Lounges: No

LeRoy (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

Oakfield (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Oakfield (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

Pavilion (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Pembroke (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Stafford (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No



Ontario County

Bloomfield (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Bristol (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Canadice (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Canandaigua (City) Sales: Yes Lounges: No

Canandaigua (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Clifton Springs (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

East Bloomfield (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Farmington (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Geneva (City) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Geneva (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Gorham (Town) — No data

Hopewell (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Manchester (Town) — No data

Manchester (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

Naples (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Naples (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Phelps (Town) — No data

Phelps (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Richmond (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Rushville (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Seneca (Town) — No data

Shortsville (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

South Bristol (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Victor (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: No

Victor (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: No



Orleans County

Albion (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Albion (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: No

Barre (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Carlton (Town) — No data (Public Hearing held: 12/30/2021)

Clarendon (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Gaines (Town) — No data (Public Hearing held: 11/4/2021)

Holley (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

Kendall (Town) — No data

Lyndonville (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

Medina (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: No

Murray (Town Sales: No Lounges: No

Ridgeway (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Shelby (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Yates (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No



Wayne County

Arcadia (Town) — No data

Butler (Town) — No data

Clyde (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Galen (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Huron (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Lyons (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Macedon (Town) — No data

Marion (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Newark (Village) — No data

Ontario (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Palmyra (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Palmyra (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Red Creek (Village) — No data

Rose (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Savannah (Town) — No data

Sodus (Town) — No data

Sodus (Village) — No data

Sodus Point (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Walworth (Town) Sales: No Lounge: No

Williamson (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Wolcott (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Wolcott (Village) — No data

Wyoming County

Arcade (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Arcade (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Attica (Town) — No data (Public Hearing held: 12/27/2021)

Attica (Village) — No Decision as of: 12/21/2021 (on-site consumption only)

Bennington (Town) — No data (Public Hearing held: 12/29/2021)

Castile (Town) — No data (Public Hearing held: 11/29/2021)

Castile (Village) — No data

Covington (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Eagle (Town) — No data

Gainesville (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Gainesville (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

Genesee Falls (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Java (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Middlebury (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Orangeville (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Perry (Town) — No data

Perry (Village) Sales: No Lounges: No

Pike (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Sheldon (Town) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Silver Springs (Village) Sales: N Lounges: No

Warsaw (Town) Sales: No Lounges: No

Warsaw (Village) Sales: Yes Lounges: Yes

Wethersfield (Town Sales: No Lounges: No

Wyoming (Village) — No data (Public Hearing held: 12/14/2021)

Yates County