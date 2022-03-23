Editor’s note: This virtual press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 2 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans hosted a virtual press conference with media Wednesday afternoon to provide an overview of the city’s approach to preparing for legal cannabis sales, including the next steps in the process and the public’s involvement in the planning.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state is aiming to have legal adult-use cannabis sales up and running by the end of the year.

Mayor Evans announced the formation of the new Rochester Cannabis Preparation Commission back in December. According to the mayor, this commission — made up of elected officials, community members, and more — will assess everything to make Rochester prepared for when retail licenses are available, including what has worked and not worked elsewhere in the country where marijuana is legal, issues of equity and fairness, policing, how tax revenue will be spent, and more.

Other areas of focus for the committee include where businesses will be allowed in terms of zoning, and how these businesses will operate in terms of palatable window displays, potential odor issues, and security.

Other zoning focuses include where smoking marijuana will be allowed in public, but Mayor Evans said he was in favor of regulating cannabis consumption areas in the same way that tobacco consumption is regulated, in that there are rules against smoking near schools and hospitals, for example.

Cannabis became legal in New York last year under the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), but no adult-use recreational licenses have been issued yet.

While the local Commission will continue to develop Rochester plans for the budding industry, the officials say much is dependent on what the state ultimately proposes in terms of regulating legal adult-use cannabis. Those statewide regulations are expected to be announced later this year.

In terms of revenue possibilities for the city, the mayor said “the sky is the limit,” but he fell short of naming specific plans and instead said everything remains on the table in terms of using municipality profits to benefit the community. He added the public will have opportunities to weigh in on how these revenues are spent. Evans’ predecessor, Lovely Warren, previously pitched a pilot universal basic income plan for marijuana revenues.

Currently, the only way to acquire marijuana legally in New York is through a medicinal program, which recently expanded eligibility and has set up a new cannabis certification and registration system. The program will now allow a patient to get certified for medical marijuana by a practitioner for any condition they see fit.

Not only will more patients be allowed to be prescribed marijuana, but more practitioners including dentists, podiatrists, and midwives will be able to prescribe it.

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) also recently sent letters ordering businesses suspected of illegally selling cannabis, including the practice of “gifting” to stop or risk the opportunity to get a license in the legal market.

Some business operators have reportedly been selling a product or service providing cannabis as a “gift” in return. Officials say this is illegal and the OCM has identified more than two dozen alleged violators.

In addition to risk losing a potential license in the future legal market, officials from the OCM say businesses participating in the selling or gifting of marijuana illegally may also face substantial fines and possible criminal penalties.

Earlier this month, state officials announced the first licenses to sell recreational marijuana in New York will go to people who were casualties of the war on drugs.

People with marijuana-related convictions will get dibs on the first 100 to 200 retail cannabis licenses awarded by the state in an effort to redress the inequities of a justice system that locked up a disproportionate number of people of color for drug crimes.

Some licenses will go to nonprofits or businesses that have a leader linked to a marijuana conviction. Priority also will be given to people with a parent, legal guardian, child, or spouse convicted of a marijuana-related offense.

“We are excited about supporting local entrepreneurs who want to participate in the cannabis industry, especially those who were previously convicted of marijuana offenses,” Mayor Evans said Wednesday.

Convictions must have occurred before March 31, 2021, when the state’s legalization bill was signed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It’s unclear how many retail licenses will be issued in New York, the second-most populous state after California to legalize possession and use of marijuana for adults over age 21.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.