Town of Pittsford opts out of marijuana sales and consumption lounges

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pittsford Town Board voted Wednesday to opt out of allowing marijuana sales and consumption lounges in the Town.

It was a 3-2 vote and means marijuana sales will not be allowed unless the Board revisits the decision. According to town officials, the Board passed Local Law #3 of 2021: Cannabis Opt-Out, which officially opts out of allowing adult-use marijuana (cannabis) retail dispensaries and on-site consumption sites from being established and operated within the Town’s jurisdiction.

Part of New York state legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana earlier this year, each municipality had a deadline of December 31, 2021 to choose whether they would or would not allow the sale of marijuana, or loungers where customers could partake.

“Many of our residents have followed this matter closely,” said Pittsford Town Supervisor William Smith in a press release. “Since I’ve been Supervisor I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a volume of public comment as we had on marijuana legalization. Public comments received for the public hearing and for our previous public forum on this subject were overwhelmingly against marijuana dispensaries and lounges in Pittsford.

“For me the most important consideration was to have confidence that our decision has the substantial support of Pittsford residents,” Smith said. “Based on the public response throughout this process, I believe we’ve honored their wishes.”

The Town’s vote does not affect the Village of Pittsford, which is an independent municipality and is

making its own decisions in this matter.