Town of Gates votes to opt out of legal recreational marijuana sales

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Gates voted Wednesday night to opt out of allowing legal recreational marijuana sales, according to Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode.

Town of Gates voted tonight … local law #12…..opting out of allowing marihuana sales in Gates. Thank you to our Town Board! Too many unknowns right now. pic.twitter.com/LIq5IeTxTq — Jim VanBrederode (@jvanbred) November 3, 2021

The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act legalized adult use recreational marijuana in New York State when it was signed into law in March.

Under the law, municipalities may initially choose to opt-out of allowing businesses that sell cannabis, including for on-site consumption of cannabis products.

Statewide, any local laws opting out of retail cannabis sale and consumption must be adopted by January 1, 2022.

VanBrederode told News 8 in 2019 that he was concerned about marijuana legalization.

“A lot of times people have more significant underlying problems that lead to them smoking marijuana every day or using any other drugs,” VanBrederode said.

By most current estimates, retail recreational marijuana won’t be available in New York until 2023, but the state’s Cannabis Control Board voted last month to allow for people to grow pot in their homes for medical purposes.

A person would be able to grow up to six plants at a time. There would also be a 12-plant limit for each household. Only certified patients or their caregivers would be allowed to grow the plant.

These regulations will now be subject to a 60-day period for public comment.