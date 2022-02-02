PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — 2022 marked the beginning of the legalization of cannabis in New York State. The Town of Pittsford opted out back in December of 2021. Now the Village of Pittsford has the chance to make their own decision on Tuesday, February 8th.

Mayor Alysa Plummer said “This is an important decision for the Village of Pittsford. We want our residents to determine whether cannabis establishments should be allowed as part of our already thriving business district.”

The voting ballot will have two questions for voters.

Shall the Village of Pittsford allow retail cannabis dispensaries to locate and operate within the boundaries of the Village of Pittsford?

Shall the Village of Pittsford allow on-site cannabis consumption establishments to locate and operated within the boundaries of the Village of Pittsford?

All Pittsford Village residents who are registered to vote will have the opportunity to vote in this referendum form noon to 9 p.m. at the Village Hall. If residents are unable to make it there are absentee ballots available online for residents to apply for. These ballots will need to be returned to Village Hall by February 8th.

The Village Hall is located at 21 North Main Street in Pittsford.