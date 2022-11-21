NEW YORK (WTEN) — The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has shared a preview of the broader adult-use cannabis program regulations that will be discussed at the next Cannabis Control Board Meeting.

NOW: NYS Office of Cannabis Management is announcing first wave of retail dispensary licenses as part of the CAURD program. Office received over 900 individual and nonprofit applications, will approve 28 qualifying business and 8 nonprofits. @News_8 — Natalie Kucko (@NatalieKucko) November 21, 2022

The focus will be on seven adult-use cannabis license types. The license types are as follows:

Cultivation Nursery Processing Distribution Retail Dispensary Microbusiness License Cannabis Collective (Co-op)

Cultivation, nursery, processing, distribution, and cannabis collective (co-op) are classified as supply-tier licenses.

Supply Tier Licenses

The cultivation license regulations include:

create five tiers of cultivation licenses that are differentiated by light source. The allotted square footage per license ranges from 5,000 – 100,000 square feet.

These regulations incentivize sustainable cultivation practices and limited energy utilization including outdoor cultivation.

Under the nursery license:

Holders of this license will be allowed to sell immature cannabis plants and seeds to licensees, including to retail licensees but they cannot sell immature plants directly to consumers.

These license-holders will help New York pioneer future advances in cannabis science genetics

Under the distribution license:

Holders of this license can distribute cannabis to an adult-use dispensary from a processor.

Under the cannabis collective co-op:

To encourage more cooperatives in New York’s cannabis market, the regulations allow for either cooperative association or traditional cooperative model so that these entities can receive investments.

The regulations also allow holders of this license to scale up their operation in proportion to how many members join with a minimum of five members required to get the license (not inclusive of investors).

Retail Tier Licenses

The only license that is listed under the retail tier category is the retail dispensary license.

The regulations provide specificity to the design of dispensary operations including all security and staffing requirements.

The regulations also provide dispensary operators with additional authorizations to conduct delivery operations and to allow on-site consumption in approved locations.

Integrated Licenses

The only regulation that is listed under the integrated license tier is the microbusiness license.

The regulations clarify activities authorized under this vertical license.

The regulations set the amount of canopy authorized to be utilized by a microbusiness license holder at 3,500 square feet indoors or 10,000 square feet outdoors.

The regulations also allow micro businesses to have retail locations that are distinct from their cultivation and processing facility.

The Office of Cannabis Management will be holding a Cannabis Control Board meeting at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed here.