ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) filed an appeal to lift all affected regions of injunction on Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses with the exception of the Finger Lakes region — an OCM spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Those who applied for CAURD licenses locally will have to wait longer. According to the OCM, there is currently no timeline on why they were kept on hold or when they may be either considered or approved.

The State Cannabis Control Board announced the first adult-use cannabis retail sales will begin on December 29 at Housing Works in Manhattan — a non-profit organization.

On November 21, the Office of Cannabis Management approved the first CAURD licenses in New York, but did not approve licenses from the Finger Lakes. Many organizations — such as Flower City Dispensary — were disappointed by the outcome.

