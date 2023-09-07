ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The NYS Senate Subcommittee on Cannabis announced it will be holding its first hearing on the rollout of adult-use cannabis and retail challenges.

The hearing is being held as the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) is being sued by four veterans, who allege that the licensing process for cannabis dispensary licenses is discriminatory and leaves out service veterans.

Due to the lawsuit, OCM cannot approve or process pending licenses until the injunction from the lawsuit is lifted. This and the previous lawsuit against OCM left many owners looking to open a dispensary frustrated.

No adult-use dispensaries have been open in the region over two years since the legalization of recreational marijuana and only pop-up sales came from a cannabis grower’s showcase.

The purpose of this upcoming hearing, according to Senator Cooney, is to clarify to New Yorkers what has been done so far and how to help the retail market going forward. He acknowledges that residents are frustrated at the state of the current marketplace.

“Whether you are a potential consumer or a licensee who has risked their financial future in this industry, you deserve on-the-record answers, and we will ensure a productive and fair hearing,” said Senator Cooney. “I am grateful for the ongoing support of Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who recognizes the need for oversight and guidance.”

The hearing is fully open to the public and will be held on Tuesday, October 30 at 11 a.m. in Albany. More details about the hearing are expected to come out as the date draws near.