ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) announced that they have agreed to settle a lawsuit against a Michigan business owner.

The lawsuit, according to OCM, placed an injunction on five of New York’s regions — including the Finger Lakes region.

The injunction prevented licenses for cannabis dispensaries to be distributed to those regions. That injunction was lifted for most regions in March 2023 except for the Finger Lakes region.

With this recent announcement of a settlement, OCM said that they will move forward with the CAURD program and begin sending out licenses to the Finger Lakes region.

Senator Jeremy Cooney issued a statement in regard to the lawsuit settlement:

“I am relieved and pleased that the NYS Office of Cannabis Management has reached a settlement in the Variscite lawsuit. Hopefully, we can put this roadblock for the Finger Lakes Region behind us and focus on creating safe and legal access to recreational cannabis for adults in Greater Rochester. Public safety cannot be achieved in our state until all New Yorkers—including those of us in the Finger Lakes Region—can walk into a legal dispensary and purchase cannabis products that have been tracked and tested.

I eagerly await future announcements of Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licensees in the Finger Lakes Region, and our continued work to provide investment in these entrepreneurs and their businesses. Only then will we achieve the social equity envisioned in the legalization movement.”

