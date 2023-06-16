ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After seven applicants were approved for the Conditional Adult-use Retail Dispensary licenses, the New York State Dispensary Showroom is coming to Rochester to aid local dispensary owners.

Organizers said that after an applicant gets approved, there are several variables and challenges a dispensary owner may face — these may include finding a property, hiring employees, and building a compliant retail space.

The showroom, according to organizers, is meant to help dispensary owners by providing resources such as education, a workforce development fair, and technical training from professionals.

The beginning of the event will feature comments from local leaders such as Mayor Malik Evans and Senator Jeremy Cooney to cannabis leaders such as Britni and Jayson Tantalo, the co-founders of the New York CAURD Coalition.

Afterward, guests may meet organizations who can provide training in the cannabis industry and attend workshops to see what a dispensary needs before it launches. Organizers say this will create an equitable workforce in the industry.

The showroom will open at 1 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. It will be located inside the business insight center at the Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County.