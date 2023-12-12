ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new recreational cannabis dispensary in the Rochester area will open Tuesday evening!

MJ Dispensary, located on Jefferson Road, announced via social media that the dispensary will open on December 12 at 4:20 p.m.

In their post, the owners of the dispensary said that customers do not need a medical ID — all they need is to be 21 years or older and to have a valid driver’s license or passport.

This announcement comes after the Cannabis Control Board approved to settle a lawsuit that led to an injunction against processing and sending out cannabis licenses. If the agreements are approved, that injunction will be lifted.