ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cannabis Control Board will be meeting Monday for a long-anticipated vote to settle a lawsuit that put a pause on the issuance of CAURD licenses.

As of Monday morning, on the board’s website, board members will be voting on whether or not to settle a lawsuit filed last August by a group of veterans. The resolution can be read below:

The lawsuit was filed by Carmine Fiore, William Nargard, Steve Mejia, and Dominic Spaccio, who allege that the CAURD application process left out service-disabled veterans. Due to the lawsuit, an injunction was filed that prevents OCM from granting and processing new licenses.

Business owners and cannabis farmers were hoping that this vote would take place at the previous board meeting, which was held two weeks ago. Instead, the board announced that some items were removed from the agenda, which led to those making public comments expressing their frustration over the lack of communication.

The next board meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday afternoon and is available for streaming on the Cannabis Control Board’s website.