Rochester N.Y. (WROC) –Six local groups are partnering together to address boosting social equity and inclusivity within the adult-use cannabis industry.

Bloom ROC, otherwise known as “blossoming leaders of our cannabis market,” announced a new eight-week incubator program where their mission is to normalize the marketplace within the Rochester area.

Senator Jeremy Cooney explains more on this.

“That promise is ensuring that those who were once harmed. especially here in Rochester, communities of color, neighborhoods that saw a disinvestment over the last 20-30 years, would be first in line and have the opportunity to now economically benefit from this new legal cannabis marketplace,” Senator Cooney said.

The groups involved in bloom include: Entertaining and Elevating with Cannabis, A Room Consulting, Sunlion Financial Group, NYGC, Rochester Digital Solutions, and Roc Normal.