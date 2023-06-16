ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While seven Finger Lakes dispensaries received approval for their CAURD licenses, cultivators in our region are waiting for their opportunity to move forward. In order to do so, a local dispensary must open up or other options need to be made available.

A couple of local cannabis farmers say they’re nervous about what waiting will do to both their crops and business. That’s why they’re at Friday’s Dispensary Showroom Tour, to hopefully network with others in the industry.

While CAURD licenses were being approved at Thursday’s Cannabis Control Board meeting, cultivators were advocating for Cannabis Farmer’s Markets.

Justin Merkel, the owner of Starlit 420 and the co-founder of Cannabis Farmers Alliance says it would be a way for growers to get their product on the market without going through a dispensary. Until then, he says his product is deteriorating and losing value in the meantime.

“As time goes on, the chemical makeup of the cannabis itself changes. So like THC will eventually turn into CBN and CBN is more of a lethargic kind of feeling versus the THC where you’re looking for the uppity energy,” Merkel says.

They’re also facing the problem with staff. Jeremy Jimenez, the owner of Honest Pharm Co. says if they’re unable to sell their product, they won’t be able to pay their employees.

“We are getting nervous at our facility to keep our employees busy, keep them employed. Because if the rollout doesn’t happen with the dispensaries and we don’t have another outlet, we’re going to eventually have to start laying people off,” he says.

Since none of the seven recently approved shops can open quite yet, Jimenez needs another outlet for his business to survive. His cannabis is already in a Queens dispensary but he’s hoping other currently open dispensaries will take his product.

The Dispensary Showroom Tour includes a hands-on retail dispensary experience, physically displaying what an adult-use dispensary needs to be fully compliant in New York. Workforce Development and local community groups were also on hand to provide job insight.