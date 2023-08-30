ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A judge has blocked the Office of Cannabis Management from issuing licenses to approved CAURD applicants during a lawsuit filed by a group of veterans in New York after originally lifting the injunction.

The four service-disabled veterans filed the lawsuit claiming the application process kept them from opening, which led to an injunction that blocked OCM from processing or approving pending applications.

On Friday, a judge partially lifted the injunction that put a stop to all licensing statewide, but only for 30 licensees. The applicants were considered ready to open by the Cannabis Control Board.

The same judge who lifted the injunction then reversed the order, pointing to misrepresentations by state regulators.

The injunction left many business owners and applicants in the Rochester area frustrated, with some saying that the injunction has left them struggling to keep their doors open.