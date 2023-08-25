ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A judge could rule as soon as Friday on the lawsuit over New York’s cannabis dispensary licenses.

The lawsuit focuses on the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses, which allow people who were previously convicted of marijuana possession to get top priority for licenses.

Four New York veterans filed the lawsuit and called the rule discriminatory, saying that the application process set by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) left service veterans out.

Due to the lawsuit, OCM cannot issue any CAURD licenses until it’s resolved, leaving many Monroe County business owners frustrated as they continue to wait for approval.

