Britni and Jayson Tantalo of Fairport have applied to open a retail cannabis dispensary through New York State’s CAURD program. (News 8 photo)

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Applications are now open for retail cannabis dispensary licenses in New York. Right now, the licenses are only available to approved sellers who have faced previous cannabis convictions.

Britni and Jayson Tantalo, a husband and wife from Fairport, have prepared years for this moment. They said it’s a major step closer to their own goals, and a significant milestone for the cannabis industry alone.

Applications for New York’s CAURD (Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary) program are open to justice-involved individuals who have at least two years of previous business experience, among other qualifications.

For Britni and Jayson Tantalo, it’s an opportunity they’ve waited for.

“It’s amazing. It’s giving us an opportunity to right our wrongs and give us a chance to do so much more with what seemed to be a horrible thing in our life,” said Britni Tantalo, founder of Flower City Dispensary.

Britni and Jayson faced cannabis-related charges when they were 17 and 20, respectively. They say it was difficult to break away from the stigma surrounding their offenses.

The couple turned their hardships into success by opening a hydroponics business in 2014 and later, Flower City Dispensary in 2020 and Flower City Hydroponics in 2021.

“We educate the community on how to grow cannabis or just cultivate in general. We supply all the equipment from lighting to hydroponic farms,” said Jayson Tantalo, co-founder of Flower City Dispensary.

If approved, the State Office of Cannabis Management will ultimately decide where applicants do business. The Tantalos said they’re hopeful they’ll be able to operate here at home.

“We are willing to travel if it comes down to that, but I believe right here in Rochester is where we’ll be,” said Britni Tantalo.

The state will spend the next 30 days or so processing applications.

The Tantalos say they’re unsure when exactly they’ll learn their fate, but say they will be ready to operate quickly if they are approved.

A statewide general application process will open to those qualified in the near future.